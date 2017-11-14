م 5:05 2017/11/14

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

A delegation from the Syrian People’s Assembly headed by MP Usama Mustafa that is currently visiting Russia participated in a session of the Russian State Duma on Friday.

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Dmitry Rogozin welcomed the Syrian delegation, voicing on behalf of the Duma members appreciation for the strong relations between Syria and Russia in all domains. The People’s Assembly delegation also held a meeting with a delegation from the United Russia headed by Dmitry Sablin, during which they discussed boosting parliamentary work and improving relations. The Assembly members also met families and relatives of Russian military personnel who were killed in the line of duty in Syria.

