2017/11/14

Diabetes prevalence has been rising more rapidly as one of the major health threats to human being. As the Diabetes World Day is approaching on November 14th, studies sound the alarm over soaring rates of diabetes cases all over the world. 1 in 10 under threat of developing diabetes, according to the latest International Diabetes Federation’s (IDF) figures.

The IDF indicated that around 415 million people are living with type 2 diabetes in the world, further 318 million adults are estimated to have impaired glucose tolerance which puts them at high risk of progressing to diabetes, noting that more than half a million children aged 14 and under living with type 1 diabetes. The theme of World Diabetes Day 2017 is Women and Diabetes, with the slogan “Our right to a healthy future”. The campaign will promote the importance that all women with diabetes require affordable and equitable access to care and education to better manage their diabetes and improve their health outcomes. There are currently over 199 million women living with diabetes, 60 million of whom are of reproductive age.

In Syria, Health Ministry continues to provide diabetes diagnosis and treatment services free of charges through public and specialized centers. This year, Damascus Health Directorate noted to the positive value of its new experience in the automation of clinical database records for diabetic patients from adults and children with its director Ramez Orfali expressing it as “successful and useful method to count the number of patients and assessing their pharmaceutical needs.”

