Prime Minister, Imad Khamis, said that a unit for extracting Damascene Rose oil was established at al-Mrah town in Damascus Countryside with a cost of SYP 400 million, in addition to expanding the plantation of the Damascene Rose in all areas.

Upon directions of President Bashar al-Assad, accompanied by a governmental delegation, Premier Khamis continued his tour in Damascus Countryside province on Monday, inspecting the service and developmental situation in al-Qalamoun area.

