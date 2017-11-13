م 5:05 2017/11/13

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Members of the French delegation, currently visiting Aleppo city, stressed that Syria has foiled all the schemes which targeted it and its people, and they will faithfully convey the truth of what is happening in Syria to the French people and government.

Members of the French delegation, which encompasses researchers, media men and writers, hailed during their meeting with Secretary of Aleppo Branch of al-Baath Arab Socialist Party, Fadel Najjar, role of the Syrian Arab Army in the war against terrorism on behalf of the entire world.

For his part, Najjar briefed the French delegation on the volume of the destruction affected Aleppo due to the terrorist acts perpetrated by the terrorist gangs. He asserted that the terrorist campaign failed to affect steadfastness of the Syrian people, particularly the citizens of Aleppo who united in one trench along with the Syrian Arab Army till defeating terrorism. More than 11,000 civilians were killed due to the terrorist shells fired against the safe neighborhoods in the city during the past years, Najjar said, adding that terrorists targeted everything in Aleppo and destroyed the infrastructure, ruins, and worship houses, robbed the factories and exploited the schools to spread their Takfiri ideology.

