A powerful magnitude-7.3 earthquake rocked last night the western areas in Iran, killing more than 328 people and injuring thousands.

Spokesman for Iran’s National Disaster Management Organization Behnam Saidi said “The number of victims to the west of the country reached 328 while 2530 were injured.” Local officials said the death toll would rise as search and rescue teams reached remote areas.