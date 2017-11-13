م 5:05 2017/11/13

An Arab forum to confront the alliance between Zionism, the US and the reactionary Arab forces will start next Tuesday at Sham Hotel in Damascus.

Several national forces, parties and figures from Lebanon, Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Algeria, Bahrain, Yemen and Syria are participating in the forum, which will be held under the auspices of President Bashar al-Assad. The forum aims at drawing up a plan to confront the imperialist project and supporting the Palestinians’ resistance against the Israeli occupation. The participants will be discussing over two days the Arab parties’ plan to repel the so-called “Middle East Alliance” which the US and Israel are creating to include a number of Arab reactionary forces on top being by the Saud regime. The forum also seeks to set up another media plan that covers various media fields, including social media, to raise awareness among the Arab public opinion of the reality of these projects and their catastrophic effects on the Arab nation, in addition to developing frameworks and strategies of cooperation in the field of boycotting the Zionist entity.

