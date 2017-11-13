م 5:05 2017/11/13

Iran’s Representative at OPCW Executive Council Reza Pourmand Tehrani stressed that the report of the OPCW-UN Joint Investigation Mechanism (JIM)on Khan Sheikhoun incident is full of contradictions.

In a speech during the Council’s 56th Emergency Meeting to discuss the report of the JIM, Pourmand Tehrani said Iran had studied the report, and it found that the committee was not successful in accomplishing its task, indicating that the report is not comprehensive as it should be as it contains many contradictions. He affirmed that the attempts to charge the Syrian Government of Khan Sheikhoun chemical incident without taking samples from the site of the attack prove that this allegation is baseless. The Iranian official said that the conclusions reached by the report of the JIM are not professional and they are not balanced or independent, “therefore; we can’t count on this report.” He indicated that the JIM should depend on reliable sources in its work.

