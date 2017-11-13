م 5:05 2017/11/13

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

The recent victories achieved by the Syrian and Iraqi Arab armies and defeating Daesh (ISIS) terrorist organization have been reflected positively on the region and the world as well, senior member of the Assembly of Experts in Iran, Sheikh Ahmad Khatami, has said.

Addressing prayers on Friday, Khatami added that the world should be thankful for Syria and Iraq which warded off Daesh threat. He said that the alleged western anti-Daesh coalition was “deceptive and did nothing against the terrorist organization, rather it helped it in some cases,” Khatami added that days of Daesh are numbered and those who dreamed of creating a state for Daesh terrorist organization extending from Iraq to Syria are gone but they left a record abounding with treason and crime.

Sheikh Khatami concluding by saying that Europeans and Americans are not intent on eradicating Daesh, rather they are seeking to exploit it to serve their goals.