Army units, in cooperation with the backup forces, on Monday regained control over Abu al-Gher village in the northeastern countryside of Hama province.

SANA reporter said that the army units and backup forces, during the past hours, carried out a military operation against hotbeds of Jabhat al-Nusra and Takfiri groups affiliated to it in the village of Abu al-Gher, 90km northeast of Hama city. The reporter added that the army regained control over the village, killing a number of terrorists, while the rest of them fled away leaving the bodies of their dead terrorists and their weapons, ammunitions and equipment behind.

