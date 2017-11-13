م 5:05 2017/11/13

Syria ranked second in the “High Class” open competition of World Robot Olympiad final held in San Jose, Costa Rica, under the title “Sustainable Development and Benefiting from Alternative Energy”.

Earlier, Head of the Syrian Computer Society (SCS), Dr. Salah al-Doahji stressed, in a telephone conversation with SANA, importance of the participation in the Olympiad in terms of developing the creativity of young people and their skills in learning science, technology and design and motivating them to pursue their scientific achievements. Teams representing sixty countries competed in the 3-day Olympiad. Syria, by the beginning of 2015, has officially gained membership of the World Robot Olympiad.

