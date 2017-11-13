م 5:05 2017/11/13

Tishreen Newspaper

Syria Millennium

Syrian football stars seized the chance to shine and attained great fame following their spectacular performance at 2018 World Cup qualifiers .

Footballer Omar Midani, one of the top defender in Asia, succeeded to capture the attention of contractors and football clubs by his distinguished performance with Emirates football club, Hatta. He is known for his fitness, strength, skills, speed, concentration and strong personality. In an interview with SANA, Midani regretted his inability to participate in the Asian qualifiers due to his injury, stressing that the Syrian football team will do its best to achieve 2019 Asia Cup and bring smile to the faces of all soccer fans in Syria and the whole world.