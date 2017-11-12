م 5:05 2017/11/12

Syria expressed its strong condemnation of the war crimes committed by the international US-led coalition against innocent civilians.

In a letter to the UN Secretary General and Head of the Security Council, the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said that the continuous attacks of the international coalition come within its feverish quest to derail the victories of the Syrian Arab Army and its allies on Daesh (ISIS) terrorist organization as it confirms the suspicious role of the coalition and the danger it poses to the real efforts to fight Daesh. The Ministry denounced that many parties who claim to care for the rule of law and human rights turn a blind eye to the massacres committed by the coalition in the provinces of Raqqa and Deir Ezzor.

