م 5:05 2017/11/12

Syria Millennium

The US-led alliance committed a new massacre on Saturday in which more than 10 civilians and paramedics were killed in Deir Ezzor countryside.

Local sources told SANA that warplanes of the US-led alliance attacked residential areas in al-Duwaiji village in Tal al-Shaer area near the Syrian-Iraqi borders, killing more than 10 civilians and a number of paramedics who tried to help injured people, in addition to causing massive material damage to locals’ properties and homes. The sources explained that the alliance’s drones targeted a car transporting a number of paramedics and people injured during the alliance’s attack, which resulted in destroying the vehicle and killing everyone on board.

