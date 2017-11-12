م 5:05 2017/11/12

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

US helicopters evacuated leaders of ISIS terrorist organization from al-Mayadeen city prior to the arrival of the Syrian Arab Army to the city.

Media and local sources from al-Mayadeen said that US helicopters have transported ISIS leaders from al-Mayadeen to an unknown destination shortly before the Syrian Arab Army reached the city’s outskirts. Mohammad Awad Hussein, a local from the city, said that the US helicopters were first seen circling the area near a farm then they fired shells, while other helicopters landed and transported ISIS leaders of foreign nationalities that had been waiting for the helicopters on the ground. Other locals said that they saw two cars transporting two foreign ISIS leaders and their families to the location where a group of terrorists were positioned until US helicopters arrived and took them to an unknown destination.

