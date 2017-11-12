م 5:05 2017/11/12

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the joint statement with US on Syria affirms its sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and continuing fight against terrorism and that will be an effective factor to settle crisis in the country.

“I consider it [the statement] important, as it stresses certain absolutely primary things. Frist of all, continuing fight against terrorism, it is extremely important both for the United States, specifically after the recent tragic events, which happened there, and which were connected with terrorist attacks,” Putin told a news conference on the sidelines of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Vietnam on Saturday. “It is equally important for us [Russia], for the country, which has been facing this problem for quite a time, it is also important for the entire international community.”

