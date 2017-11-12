م 5:05 2017/11/12

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Secretary General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, affirmed on Friday that Daesh (ISIS) that was created by US and Saudi Arabia is uttering its last breath as a result of the military victories achieved in Syria and Iraq.

In a speech on the occasion of Martyr Day, Nasrallah said that eliminating Daesh is in its final stages. “We have weeks to end it in Syria and Iraq, we have created a deterrent force for our country to face the Israeli threats, we have maintained our security and our stability, we are contributing to ending the biggest conspiracy against the peoples of the region, which is embodied by Daesh,” He added.

