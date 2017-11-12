م 5:05 2017/11/12

The Budget and Accounts Committee at the People’s Assembly on Sunday discussed the Culture Ministry’s 2018 investment budget which was set at SYP 1,875 billion.

The inquires of the Committee’s members focused on the importance of activating the role of cultural centers and rehabilitating them, in addition to the need to follow up on the case of looted antiquities by armed terrorist organizations. They also called for increasing the cinematic documentation of the events in Syria and establishing a cultural house in Aleppo.

