م 5:05 2017/11/12

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection Abdullah al-Gharbi stressed that the government will buy all the wheat production of the 2017 season from peasants.

The Minister’s remarks came during a meeting of the Central Committee of Wheat Marketing on Wednesday. The Minister put the amount of wheat purchased from peasants so far at 400,000 tons, saying the Ministry is still working on buying and importing all the production of this year’s season and taking various measures to prevent trafficking and smuggling of wheat. The Committee has agreed on extending the period of receiving wheat crop from peasants until December 31, with al-Gharbi stressing that the peasants receive the value of sold wheat amounts directly from the Agricultural Cooperative Bank.

