م 5:05 2017/11/12

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

About 2.5 million plants have been produced during 2017-2018 season by nurseries, according to the Agriculture Ministry.

Wajih Khoury, Director of Forestation Department of the Ministry, said that the produced amount covers the needs of the citizens and the afforestation plan for the current season that includes over 19000 acres, most of which are in forest sites that have been exposed to fires in recent years. He pointed out that the Ministry provides plants at encouraging prices, noting that more than 40 kinds of plants are available that are suitable for all environmental conditions in Syria. Khoury noted that the number of fires extinguished this year has been 370 forest fires, affecting about 580 hectares, in addition to putting out 1500 agricultural fires.

