The dialogue symposium dubbed a “French viewpoint towards war on Syria” brought together a number of French intellectuals and media men.

During the symposium, which was held at Dar al-Assad for Culture and Arts on Saturday, French novelists, Frederic Pichon, and, Richard Millet, reviewed role of the western media, the French in particular, in conveying a misleading image of the fact of what is going on in Syria during the past years, calling for enhancing communication between the Syrian and French media institutions to raise the awareness of the European public opinion.

French novelist, Richard Millet, appreciated the Syrian people resilience in facing the war against their country, reiterating that he was within a number of French intellectuals who stood against the war on Syria since the beginning of the crisis. Millet pointed out that some mass media deliberately worked on distorting the fact of the terrorist war hatched against Syria through portraying it in a way the matches the world capitalism which attacks Syria and shows the terrorist organizations contrary to their reality in the visual and written French press.

