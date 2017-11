م 5:05 2017/11/11

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Hmeimim-based Russian Coordination Center (RCC) on Saturday refuted media reports on an attack against a Russian military convoy in Lattakia province.

“There were no attacks on Russian servicemen or transport convoys in the Syrian province of Lattakia and the Russian air base in Hmeimim operates in regular mode,” the Center spokesman said in a statement.