م 5:05 2017/11/11

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

The vote of the overwhelming majority of members of the Special Political and Decolonization Committee in favor of the draft resolution on the occupied Syrian Golan sent a message to the occupying entity that its occupation of the Syrian Golan is “unacceptable and violates the principles of international law,” Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, said.

In a statement during the discussions of the Special Political and Decolonization Committee on Friday, al-Jaafari thanked all the delegations that voted in favor of the draft resolutions related to the items 53 and 54, including the draft resolution entitled the occupied Syrian Golan. He clarified that the member states, through their broad support for these resolutions, sent an unequivocal message to “Israel”, that its occupation of the Syrian Golan is “unacceptable and violates the provisions of the Charter and the principles of international law,”

