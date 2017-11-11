م 5:05 2017/11/11

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Army units thwarted on Saturday Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist attack on a number of military points in the surroundings of Mhardeh power plant, 25km north of Hama city.

SANA reporter in Hama province said that Army units clashed with Jabhat al-Nusra-linked terrorist groups which attacked military points in the surroundings of Mhardeh city and the electricity power plant in the northern countryside of Hama province. The army military operation left a number of terrorists killed or injured, while others fled away leaving their weapons and equipment behind.

