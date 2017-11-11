م 5:05 2017/11/11

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that Russian demining experts are contributing to dismantle IEDs left behind by ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor.

“Work is in progress on demining Deir Ezzor and al-Mayadeen. Today we started demining and clearing al-Bokamal. That’s the last major stronghold where a fairly large group of terrorists was concentrated. Some of them were wiped out, while some others crossed the Euphrates and are moving northwards. I hope they will receive a worthy ‘welcome’ there,” Shoigu said during a meeting with the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry. He extended congratulations to the Syrian army for liberating al-Bokamal city from ISIS. “I congratulate you on the successful completion of the operation that was underway over the past four days. The Russian Aerospace Forces showed all their skills, and, most importantly, accomplished all the missions they were tasked with amid poor weather conditions,” Shoigu stressed.

