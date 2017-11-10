م 4:04 2017/11/10

Special representative of the Russian President, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov affirmed Moscow’s principled stance in supporting Syria in the war against terrorism and the efforts exerted to realize a political settlement to the crisis in the country through a comprehensive Syrian-Syrian dialogue based on UN Security council resolution 2254.

A statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Bogdanov discussed with a Syrian parliamentary delegation, headed by MP Osama Mustafa, the latest developments in Syria and the region.

