Units of the Syrian Arab army regained control on al-Rashdyeh village in Aleppo south-eastern countryside.

The process comes in the framework of the army operations against gatherings of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization in an area that extends between Aleppo south-eastern countryside and Hama north-eastern countryside. SANA reporter said Thursday that the army units resumed their military operations to root out the remaining of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists, establishing control over al-Rashdyeh village and inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists.

