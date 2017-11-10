م 4:04 2017/11/10

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the meetings held in Astana paved the way for finding a solution to the crisis in Syria, referring to Kazakhstan’s role in the international efforts to resolve the crisis.

In a speech during the 14th Forum of Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation which is held in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk on Thursday, Putin said that Astana talks provided a great opportunity to find a solution to the crisis in Syria as soon as possible and for the Syrians themselves to reach agreement on launching a political settlement process.

