Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Army units operating in Deir Ezzor achieved a new advance for uprooting ISIS terrorists from the eastern bank of the Euphrates River after entering into al-Boukamal city and engaging in fierce clashes in the neighborhoods of the city.

SANA reporter said that the army units and the allies’ forces stroke ISIS fortifications and entered the city of al-Boukamal, paving the way for completely eradicating ISIS terrorists from the city. The reporter added that progress towards al-Boukamal city has been achieved after the army units and its allies met with Iraqi forces at the joint border after clearing the area of the collapsed remnants of ISIS terrorists. According to the reporter, large areas where ISIS spreads are currently encircled as a result of the forces’ meeting, which is extended between the Second Station and al-Baajat in Syria and al-Aakashat t in Iraq. The reporter added army units and supporting forces tightened noose on ISIS dens in al-Boukamal city totally and began intensive operations to root out their last gatherings in the city, which considers as one of the main strongholds of the terrorist organization in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

