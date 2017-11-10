م 4:04 2017/11/10

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hamoudeh Sabbagh said that Syria is looking forward to further cooperation and coordination in various fields with the Republic of Belarus.

Sabbagh’s remarks came during a meeting with the Belarusian Ambassador in Damascus Alexander Ponomarev, in which he affirmed the need to enhance parliamentarian relations between Syria and Belarus. For his part, Ponomarev asserted that his country will continue to support Syria, saying that “we have stood with Syria in difficult times and now we see victory is close, so we will provide support Syria in all fields, not only politically but also economically and in the reconstruction phase also.” He added that Belarusian President has invited a number of Syrian children who have suffered injuries or psychological damage due to terrorist acts to visit Belarus over two years, considering that every Syrian child visiting Belarus is an ambassador and a parliamentary representative of Syria.

