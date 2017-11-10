م 4:04 2017/11/10

Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov will hold consultations in Geneva on November 14 with the UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura to discuss preparations for the eighth round of the intra-Syrian talks, Russia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office in Geneva said.

“During the meeting, the sides will discuss issues of preparations for the new round of intra-Syrian talks and also a planned Syrian National Dialogue Congress,” the mission said. De Mistura has recently announced that the eighth round of Syrian- Syrian talks will begin on November 28, while Moscow is planning to hold the Syrian National Dialogue Congress soon without having set an official date until now.

