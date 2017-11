م 4:04 2017/11/7

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed that combating terrorism on the Syrian territories almost reached the end.

In a press conference with his Mauritanian counterpart in Moscow on Tuesday the 7th of November 2017, Lavrov said “There is no official date for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress so far and preparations are still ongoing.”