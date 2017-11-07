Tishreen Newspaper, English Website
Israeli occupation forces broke on Tuesday morning into a number of areas in the West Bank and arrested 18 Palestinian citizens, including a woman, and searched the houses, in addition to setting up military points at entrances of some neighborhoods, villages and cities.
Earlier on Monday, occupation forces arrested 16 Palestinians while storming a number of areas in the West Bank and scores of Palestinians suffocated after the occupation fired gas canisters on the Palestinians’ houses while breaking into the town of Beit Ummar

