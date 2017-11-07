م 4:04 2017/11/7

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Hmeimim-based Russian Coordination Center affirmed the deterioration of the humanitarian situation at al-Rukban camp which lies in an area under the control of the US military as the camp has been cut off from aid.

The Center added in a statement on Monday that the US military in the area of al-Tanf where the camp is located hasn’t guaranteed up till now the arrival of representatives of the UN and other humanitarian organizations to the camp. The statement added that according to the second item of the memo signed last May, during Astana negotiations, all signatories should adhere to guarantee the safe and speedy arrival of humanitarian aid to the displaced camps without any obstacles. Earlier on Friday, Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the US military and the “International Coalition” are committing a war crime and they are violating the international humanitarian law through preventing the aid delivery to the displaced civilians in al-Tanf near the Syrian-Iraqi boarders.

