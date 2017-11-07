م 4:04 2017/11/7

Syria Millennium

The creative ” War Debris” sculpture is a unique artwork skillfully crafted by the International artist Mustafa Ali bearing witness to the unspeakable horrors and large-scale devastation that the terrorist war on Syria left behind.

Born from the rubble left by terrorist shelling which destroyed the Syrian houses, the sculpture combined everyday life stuff such as home objects, electrical appliances, different items made of iron as well as shell fragments to emphasize the fact that art can be made from destruction.

