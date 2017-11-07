م 4:04 2017/11/7

Tishreen Newspaper

Syria Millennium

Temperature degrees will remain around average as the country is affected by a superficial low air pressure accompanied by southwestern wet and moderate air currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expects the skies to be partly cloudy in general. Local showers are expected to fall over different areas, particularly the coastal and al-Jazeera areas. The wind will be changeable to northeasterly and it will be of a low to moderate speed while the sea waves will be low in height.

Temperature degrees in the Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 23/11, Daraa 22/12, Homs 22/13, Lattakia 25/15, Aleppo 22/13 and Deir Ezzor 24/14.

