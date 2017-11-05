م 3:03 2017/11/5

Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian forces directed several strikes on the sites of ISIS terrorist organization in the city of al-Bukamal in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor city.

“ Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers struck ISIS targets near the town of al-Bukamal in Syria on Saturday,” the Ministry said in a statement. Command centers and weapon depots were among the targets hit by the bombers which flew over Iran and Iraq, according to the statement. On Friday, long-range bombers Tupolev-22 and the submarine The Kolpino have dealt a massive missile and air strike against ISIS terrorists and infrastructure near al-Bukamal. Six strategic bombers Tupolev-22 and six submarine-launched cruise missiles Kalibr hit terrorists’ fortifications, weapons and ammunition depots, manpower and command centers.

