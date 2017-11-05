م 3:03 2017/11/5

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari stressed the need to benefit from victories of the Syrian army and its allies over terrorism and support political process to resolve the crisis in Syria.

In a statement to the Iranian Republic News Agency (IRNA)on Friday, Ansari said that the counterterrorism efforts have achieved concrete victories over the past year in Syria and Iraq, noting to the large swaths of territories which have been recaptured from ISIS terrorist organization which contributed to restoration of stability to both countries. The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister said that Astana meetings will continue till restoring security and stability to the entire Syrian territory, adding that Iran is coordinating with its partners to achieve that.

