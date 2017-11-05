م 3:03 2017/11/5

We are concerned about what our nation is passing through and about setting plans for confronting the challenges hatched against us, Presidential Political and Media Adviser, Dr. Bouthaina Shaaban has said.

In a speech Saturday during the opening of dialogue conference entitled “Arab Situation after a Hundred Years of Balfour Declaration-benefiting from the past to build a better future, Dr. Shaaban, affirmed that the homelands are the most important as today we are witnessing catastrophic results of what they allegedly called (Arab Spring) in some Arab countries.

The Presidential Advisor and the Chairwoman of Watan Document Foundation’s Board of Trustees said that the Foundation aims at documenting elite figures who contributed to preserving homeland’s dignity, in addition to documenting the oral narrative to become a reference to the official written history. “Our goal is to document the oral historical message to be a reference to the written history,” Shaaban said, indicating that the first project of the Foundation will be documenting what Syria has went through over the past seven years.

