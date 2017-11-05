م 3:03 2017/11/5

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Health Minister, Nizar Yazigi, discussed with his Brazilian counterpart, Ricardo Barros, means of enhancing health cooperation, particularly in the fields of medicines and medical supplies.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the World Hepatitis Summit currently held in Sao Paulo on Friday, Yazigi noted that the unilateral coercive economic measures imposed on the Syrian people have negatively affected health services and impeded securing certain types of medicines and vaccines. Yazigi called on the Brazilian pharmaceutical companies to take the initiative in registration in Syria, which will positively reflect on securing the required needs of the special medicines. In turn, Barros said that his ministry will exert all efforts to promote cooperation with Syrian Health Ministry, describing the meeting as an “additional step” in strengthening bilateral relations.

