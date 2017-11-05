م 3:03 2017/11/5

Algerian Ambassador in Damascus Saleh Bosha has affirmed that his country stands by Syria in the face of all forms of terrorism, calling for supporting the exerted efforts to allow Syria to play its regional and international role.

“ Algeria rejected freezing Syria’s membership at the Arab League and it has called for activating bilateral cooperation,” Bosha said Wednesday during a reception held at Damascus-based Four Seasons Hotel by the Algerian Embassy marking the 63rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Revolution of 1st November against the French Colonialism. He added that over the past few months, senior delegations from the two countries have exchanged visits to assert Algeria’s solidarity with the Syrian people and to contribute to the reconstruction process in Syria. For his part, Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad stressed that Syria and Algeria are brotherly countries, and that the Algerian Revolution was a revolution for all Arabs.

