Russian President’s Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov announced that his country is coordinating all efforts with the Syrian Government to solve the crisis in Syria.

In a statement to journalists on Thursday in Kazan City, capital of Tatarstan, Bogdanov indicated that the Syrian National Dialogue Congress to be held in Sochi was agreed upon in coordination with the Syrian Government. “Moscow hopes that all Syrian parties which care about the future of Syria and its sovereignty and territorial integrity will participate in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress to be held on November 18th in Sochi,” Bogdanov added. He indicated that Moscow intends to expand the list of the “opposition” parties which are invited to participate in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, and that it will hold consultations on this issue with the partners at the UN.

