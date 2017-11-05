م 3:03 2017/11/5

Syria’s tennis player Tim al-Azma and his teammate Aous Abu-Hassoun were crowned champions at the single and double competitions held within Qatar Asian Junior Tournament 14/U classified among AFC championships.

Al-Azmah was able to win in the single competitions against Qatari tennis player Nawaf Rashid in two groups for nothing (6/3) and (6/3). Meanwhile, Al-Azmah and Abu Hassoun won the final match against Japanese doubles in two groups for nothing (6/2) and (6/3).

More than 32 players from several Asian countries participated in the Championship and the results of both Syrian players will help lift their Asian ranking, especially as they prepare for the West Asian Championship next month.

