م 3:03 2017/11/5

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Temperature degrees will slightly drop to become around average as the country is still affected by a superficial low air pressure accompanied by wet and moderate western air currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expects the skies to be partly cloudy in general. Rain showers are expected to fall over different areas. The direction of the wind will be changeable and it will be of a low to moderate speed while the sea waves will be low in height. Over the past 24 hours, different amounts of rainfalls were registered in a number of Syrian provinces as follows: Hama 16mm, Quneitra 7 mm, Tartous 3 mm, Aleppo 5 mm and Homs 1 mm.

Temperature degrees in the Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 21/13, Daraa 23/13, Homs 21/11, Lattakia 21/15, Aleppo 20/12 and Deir Ezzor 23/13.

