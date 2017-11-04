م 3:03 2017/11/4

Russian long-range bombers carried out raids against sites of ISIS terrorist organization in al-Bokamal city, southeast of Deir Ezzor.

“On November 2, while providing support for the Syrian government troops in routing militants of ISIS in east Syria, in the province of Deir Ezzor, six Tu-22M3 long-range bombers of Russia’s Aerospace Force delivered a massive strike on ISIS facilities near the town of al-Bokamal,” the Russian Defense Ministry said. “The air strike targeted terrorists’ arms depots, shelters for military hardware, strongholds and command posts,” the Ministry said. The data registering equipment has confirmed that all the designated targets have been destroyed, according to the ministry.

