Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that invitations to the Syrian Congress on National Dialogue have been sent to the Syrian government and all the opposition forces based in Syria and abroad.

“Invitations to the Congress have been sent to the government, as well as, I would like to stress that, to all of the opposition forces based in Syria and in other countries,” Lavrov said in a joint press conference following talks with Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Thomas Greminger on Friday in Moscow. “It might actually be the first attempt to implement the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, which stipulates that the global community should assist the Syrians in building an inclusive national dialogue,” the Russian top diplomat noted. Lavrov said that Moscow continues to receive responses from invited non-governmental representatives, adding that “this is why the Congress is expected to be quite representative.” The Russian Minister pointed out that the date of the Congress will be announced soon.

