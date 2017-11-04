م 3:03 2017/11/4

Russian Defense Ministry said that the US military and international coalition are committing a “war crime” and violating international humanitarian law by preventing access to aid to displaced civilians in al-Tanf area near the Syrian–Iraqi border.

Russia’s Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria told reporters on Friday that the humanitarian situation near al-Tanf remains “extremely critical.” “By having organized there its military base and prohibiting anyone from approaching it closer than 55km, the US bears responsibility for the situation, where dozens of Syrian internally displaced persons, staying at the al-Rukban camp nearby, are deprived of a chance to receive humanitarian assistance,” the Center said. “Those Syrian families, which had managed to escape al-Tanf in search for food, confirm the information about the most critical humanitarian situation in al-Rukban, it added.