م 3:03 2017/11/4

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani highlighted the positive impact of Iranian-Russian cooperation in terms of combating terrorism in the region, adding that the two sides will continue their cooperation till eliminating all terrorists.

Rouhani made his remarks during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia in Tehran on Wednesday. He underlined the importance of Astana 7 meeting and the multilateral cooperation in solving crisis and problems in the region. The Iranian President noted that instability harms all states in the region, stressing the need to reach a political solution to the crisis in Syria and its role in consolidating security and stability. He underlined the importance of agreements signed between Moscow, Tehran and Baku in energy, nuclear technology, and transport and transit sectors.

