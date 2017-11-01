م 4:04 2017/11/1

Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev affirmed his country’s support to initiatives aimed at resolving the crisis in Syria.

Sputnik quoted Nazarbayev in statements to journalists following talks with King of Jordan Abdullah II as saying that the Astana process is an additional platform for Geneva talks and it has shown its effectiveness, indicating that the level of violence in Syria has decreased due to the results of Astana talks.

The seventh round of Astana meetings on Syria was concluded on Tuesday in the Kazakh capital, with the guarantor states renewing commitment to the territorial integrity of Syria, fighting terrorism, and preserving the cessation of hostilities in de-escalation zones.

