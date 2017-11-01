م 4:04 2017/11/1

Russian Defense Ministry announced the destruction by cruise missiles of command sites, fortified areas, armored vehicles and an arms depot for ISIS terrorist organization near al-Bokamal city.

The Ministry said in a statement that the Russian submarine “Veliki Novgorod” bombed sites of ISIS near al-Bokamal city in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor with three Kalibr cruise missiles. The Ministry added that the three missiles wiped out command centers, a fortified stronghold and its manpower and armored vehicles, and a large weapons depot.

