2017/11/1

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria and Oman signed a Memo of Understanding on expanding prospects of mutual cooperation between the two countries in oil and gas fields.

This came during a visit by Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem to Oman and after holding talks with Omani officials on the future of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of oil and gas. Ghanem said that the MoU will participate in the formation of solid basis for future cooperation, particularly in the reconstruction stage, and will help in benefiting from the Omani expertise in various domains connected to oil derivatives. The Minister added that the meetings touched upon nationalizing the oil industries, exchanging expertise between the two countries, and providing the needs of the oil and gas sectors, in addition to developing oil industries and training the workforce. The Minister and the accompanying delegation visited the Omani Service Engineering Company in the industrial zone, which specializes in manufacturing oil and gas equipment, as well as a battery recycling facility belongs to a Syrian investor in Oman.

